Charlene McKenna has lockdown wedding to Adam Rothenberg in Castle Leslie

BBC star Charlene McKenna has married her Ripper Street co-star Adam Rothenberg at an intimate, lockdown wedding in Castle Leslie in her home county of Monaghan.

The TV star (36) looked stunning for her big day as she marked her nuptials to her actor husband (45) in their own unique way.

Alongside a picture of them gazing into each other’s eyes, she wrote: “That’s Mrs Rothenberg to you! Thank you to everyone who made our small day feel so big.”

The celebrity couple also opted to buck tradition with their wedding registry. Instead of asking for gifts, they went down the practical route of asking for contributions towards their dream house in New York, calling it their ‘bricks and mortar fund’ and accompanied their request with a picture of an elegant three-storey building.

Charlene, who will take centre stage this Sunday in BBC’s new Belfast-based thriller Bloodlands, has been dating the American star since first meeting him in 2015 in the period drama that was partly filmed in Dublin.

She thanked the owners of Castle Leslie for “allowing us to wed in such opulent privacy” and also her wedding gown designer and Monaghan native Natalie B Coleman “for the dress of detailed dreams”.

Charlene opted for a beautifully simple white, three-quarter length fitted dress with a sweetheart neckline and a net overlay while she carried a bouquet of red roses.

“To all our family and friends who couldn’t be there, don’t you worry when this is over, there’s going to be one HELL of a party!” she said.

The menu for their big day was provided by the Moorings bar and restaurant while her shoes were Simone Ming Ming.

Given that lockdown restrictions for weddings state only six guests are allowed, their happy day was attended by a handful of her inner circle.

This included her best friend and maid of honour Briona Rolfe, while her nieces did her hair and make-up.

The couple got engaged in their adopted home of New York in March 2019 and had scheduled their big day for July 2020 before the pandemic scuppered all their plans.

Charlene previously joked that their romance was a "total cliché" as it blossomed on-set as they were both smitten from the start.

She played the part of Mary Erskine while Adam played Captain Homer Jackson.

"We fell in love working together. Adam is just one of the smartest and most talented people I have ever met, and he's an amazing anchor for this acting world we're in,” she told Independent.ie.

"He's older than me so that's very grounding because he has no interest in the hype, as he has kind of been there and done that. I often think he would make a wonderful psychologist, as we have really good in-depth chats and he's a very good person."

Her career is also going from strength to strength and she will star alongside James Nesbitt in BBC’s new series Bloodlands, which follows the hunt for a legendary assassin plaguing Northern Ireland.

The cold-case crime series is written by Chris Brandon and produced by Jed Mercurio, the brains behind Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

