Charity backed by Daniel Radcliffe drops ‘hospice’ from logo to broaden appeal

Daniel Radcliffe narrates a new film showing the services offered by Demelza, of which he is a vice president (PA)

A children’s charity supported by actor Daniel Radcliffe is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a rebrand which drops the word hospice to show that Demelza offers families far more than end of life care.

Demelza’s logo will no longer use the phrase “Hospice Care for Children”, instead saying it provides “extraordinary care for extraordinary children” while a friendly face replaces the acrobatic clown.

Chief executive Lavinia Jarrett said Demelza was proud of its heritage but added: “Removing ‘hospice’ from our logo is just the first step to expel the misconceptions people have.

“A children’s hospice is a place of vibrant fun and laughter, where families are supported and children are given expert care, helping the whole family to create memories for however long they have together.”

She said recruitment and retention of nurses and healthcare assistants was a challenge for Demelza, as it is for many healthcare organisations across the country, adding: “A more widely appealing brand that helps people understand the impact of our work can help us to reach more nurses and healthcare assistants and appeal to them as a place where they want to work.”

Derek and Jennifer Phillips established the charity’s original hospice in Kent 25 years ago in memory of their daughter Demelza, who died of a brain tumour aged just 24, and had worked at Acorns Children’s Hospice in Birmingham.

Demelza now has sites in Kent, East Sussex and south-east London.

Demelza’s care shines through, in even the darkest of times Daniel Radcliffe

Radcliffe, who is one of the charity’s vice presidents, narrates a new film showing the services Demelza offers, to a backdrop of The Police’s Every Breath You Take, performed by Kent singer-songwriter Katie Kittermaster.

“Demelza is a charity very close to my heart, having been a supporter for many years now,” the Harry Potter star said.

“Their work is crucial; they’re here to make sure that children and their families make the most of every single moment – from first diagnosis, for as long as needed.

“Demelza’s care shines through, in even the darkest of times.”

Services offered by Demelza include expert clinical care, symptom management, family support services, creative therapies, short breaks, end-of-life care and bereavement support, as well as the opportunity for families to make the most of the time they have together.

The charity’s five-year strategy will see it reach more children and families and be responsive to their needs, including helping young people who survive into adulthood to transition from children’s services.

Demelza Phillips’ brother Adam, who was on the steering group responsible for final decisions around the rebrand, said: “What Demelza has achieved in my sister’s memory over the last 25 years is nothing short of incredible. It has been an honour and privilege to be so closely involved with this important project.

“Demelza believes in care that doesn’t back down and the charity’s new brand epitomises this very notion.

“At the heart of what Demelza does is always the care and support for children and their families – this is the ongoing legacy of my dear sister and our family.”

Demelza’s new film can be viewed at demelza.org.uk