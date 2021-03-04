Channel 5 commissions two new programmes starring Nick Knowles

Channel 5 has commissioned two new television programmes starring Nick Knowles.

Nick Knowles: Your Life On Your Lawn will see the presenter help families living in cluttered homes to “finally realise the potential of the properties they originally fell in love with”, the broadcaster said in a statement.

In Nick Knowles’ Home Improvements he will offer tips on “how to get more out of our homes”, it added.

DIY SOS star Knowles said: “I’m really excited to be working with Channel 5 on these new programmes.”

He added: “I think people will love the series which will be useful, inspirational and be in tune with how people are feeling about their homes coming out of lockdown.

“We are determined it will be a lot of fun too.”

Channel 5 commissioning editor Guy Davies said: “We are thrilled that Nick, one of the nation’s best-loved presenters, is making such a commitment to Channel 5 with these exciting new shows.”

Knowles took part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018, finishing sixth.

PA Media