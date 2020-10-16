Channel 4 to broadcast TV debate on lockdown

The Channel 4 programme will comply with strict Covid filming protocols (Philip Toscano/PA)

Channel 4 will air a live TV debate on lockdown.

Politicians, doctors, scientists and business owners will take part in the programme, chaired by Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

The broadcaster’s head of news and current affairs Louisa Compton said: “As the divisions of opinion across the country intensify, this important debate will give a snapshot of public opinion on these recently announced restrictions and ask what should be next for the UK.”

The hour-long programme, from Manchester, will be broadcast on Sunday.

Executive producer Ian Rumsey said: “This is a crucial moment for Britain and the fight against coronavirus.

“This debate will give a real sense of what people all over the UK really feel and where they think the priorities should lie.”

Producers said the programme will comply with strict Covid filming protocols.

Live: Divided Britain: The Lockdown Debate will air on Channel 4 on Sunday at 6pm.

