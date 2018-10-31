Channel 4 to announce location of new national headquarters

Channel 4 will announce the location of its new national headquarters later today.

Leeds, Greater Manchester and Birmingham are all in the running to host the new base.

The channel will also announce the locations of its two new creative hubs, with Glasgow, Cardiff and Bristol also in contention.

Channel 4 to ramp up Nations & Regions spend and establish a new National HQ outside London with ‘4 All the UK’ strategy https://t.co/UrftAo0s8o pic.twitter.com/2Nd0UMnCmg — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) March 8, 2018

Channel 4 will move 300 staff out of London to three new bases next year in the biggest change to its structure in its 35-year history, and invited pitches from across the UK.

The first-round pitch process was launched in April, with more than 30 submissions entered.

The second stage process involved Channel 4 visiting each of the 13 shortlisted cities and regions for a presentation and discussion.

When it was whittled down to the final six, the channel entered into detailed discussions with the selected cities in a process which will be led by Jonathan Allan, Channel 4 executive board member and chief commercial officer.

Press Association