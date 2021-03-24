Channel 4 releases first-look image for new comedy We Are Lady Parts

Channel 4 has released a first-look image for upcoming comedy We Are Lady Parts.

The series follows a Muslim female punk band, named Lady Parts, as they try to find success.

The series explores “sisterhood, belonging and finding your voice”, Channel 4 said in a statement.

👀 Whoâd like a first look at Nida Manzoorâs anarchic, joyful and irreverent music comedy We Are Lady Partsâ¦? YESSS. Here you go 🎉



Coming soon to @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/C2gDN26ebP — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) March 24, 2021

The image released by Channel 4 appears to show the band posing for the camera.

The series has been written and directed by Nida Manzoor and stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Zapi Ismail and Juliette Motamed.

The six-part series is slated for release in the spring.

In addition to being broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK, it will also appear on the US streaming service Peacock.

