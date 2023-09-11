Challenging society and creating strong female roles – why soap operas are better than any reality TV

Television’s original sin, the soap opera, continues to be derided by both self-styled egalitarians and Love Island zealots. Here, life-long fan Roslyn Dee rallies, explaining that its storylines are reflective of our grubby reality and were ahead of their time with strong women in lead roles

"You don’t watch that rubbish?” friends have said to me over the years if I start to talk about Coronation Street or Fair City. Then what do they do? Start yakking about Love Island or some other inane reality show, the kind of programme that bores me to death." Coronation Street serial killer Stephen Reid, played by Todd Boyce. Photo: Danielle Baguley/ ITV

With increasing menace and calculated, self-serving, ill intent, the murders have been slowly escalating and, at the time of writing, the body count stands at three. Not forgetting, of course, that another intended victim — his fiancée, no less — survived his attempt to kill her and pocket her savings while also reaping the benefits of the life-insurance policy he had “arranged” for her. And yet, as he has destroyed one life after another, this murderer’s family and neighbours have remained oblivious to his secretive, psychopathic ways. Apart from his mother — for whom he remains, even as a man in his 50s, a cherished golden child — they might not all be overly fond of the pompous businessman in question... but a serial killer?