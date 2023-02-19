Celebs out to support Christopher Kane’s London Fashion Week show

US Vogue editor Anna Wintour was among the famous faces on the front row of Christopher Kane’s latest catwalk show.

Presenter Alexa Chung and model friend Poppy Delevingne were also among the guests at the London Fashion Week event.

Chung was wearing a pink dress and grey cardigan from the current Christopher Kane collection.

The Scottish-born designer is known for his subversive approach to fashion.

Expand Close Christopher Kane AW23 (Christopher Kane/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christopher Kane AW23 (Christopher Kane/PA)

His autumn/winter collection featured a mix of demure and risque looks inspired by his mother, aunts and neighbours in the 1980s.

Recently Florence Pugh and Alicia Vikander have been spotted wear peplum-style dresses, and now Kane is the latest designer to embrace the 2010s trend.

The collection, intended to celebrate his working-class roots, featured a variety of voluminous ruffled peplums on mini and midi dresses and pencil skirts in wool and patent fabrics.

Expand Close Christopher Kane AW23 (Christopher Kane/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christopher Kane AW23 (Christopher Kane/PA)

He also added ruffled bustles to several looks, including a black maxi dress, a form-fitting bodysuit and a loosely tailored suit.

In the show notes, Kane explained the bustles were inspired by tied bin bags and barmaid skirts that create a ‘sultry waddle’.

Some garments had angular shoulders or ‘chopping board collars’ (as Kane termed them) that protruded so high at the back they framed models’ faces.

Expand Close Christopher Kane AW23 (Christopher Kane/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christopher Kane AW23 (Christopher Kane/PA)

After a slew of LBDs and suits came more colourful designs.

Video of the Day

There was a trio of pink, yellow and grey cheongsam-style gowns with daring thigh slights.

They appeared to be made from floral fabric, but on closer inspection were AI-generated pig, chick and rat prints.

Expand Close Christopher Kane AW23 (Christopher Kane/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christopher Kane AW23 (Christopher Kane/PA)

Kane, who has recently dressed A-listers such as Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts and Tracee Ellis Ross, featured his signature floral embroidery on dresses and oversized shirts.

He brought red carpet-ready glitz with metallic minidresses that shimmered as models sashayed down the runway.