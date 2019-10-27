Celebrity Hunted viewers in stitches over Stanley Johnson’s ‘disguise’

Celebrity Hunted viewers were in fits of laughter as Stanley Johnson tried to disguise himself by dyeing his hair bright orange.

Johnson, father of Boris Johnson, and his I’m A Celebrity campmate Georgia “Toff” Toffolo are among the celebrities on the new series of the Channel 4 show.

They are trying to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a crack team of hunters tries to hunt them down.

On Sunday’s show, Johnson attempted to go incognito by turning his white hair an eye-catching shade of orange.

Viewers thought it was a hilarious move, with many posting crying with laughter emojis on social media.

“Stanley’s going to be easy to spot with the hair colour of a Belisha beacon,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Can’t breathe after seeing Stanley Johnson’s ‘Disguised hair’,” joked another.

“So Stanley dyes his hair orange to disguise who he is then proceeds to wear a hat…What a legend,” said another.

“Funniest thing of 2019. Stanley Johnson’s failed attempt at dying his hair,” tweeted another viewer.

One teased: “OMG Stanley. Very inconspicuous. We will never notice you looking like that!”

Celebrity Hunted airs on Sunday nights on Channel 4.

