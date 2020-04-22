Celebrity guests announced for Grayson Perry’s new art show

Comedians Vic Reeves and Harry Hill as well as sculptor Sir Antony Gormley will join Grayson Perry for his new show about making art in lockdown (Ian West/PA Wire)

Comedians Vic Reeves and Harry Hill as well as sculptor Sir Antony Gormley will join Grayson Perry for his new show about making art in lockdown.

Turner Prize-winner Perry will host Grayson’s Art Club from his studio, sharing master classes and tips on how to create while in isolation.

Each episode of the Channel 4 show will be themed, with host Perry asking the public to send in artwork responding to each concept.

Expand Close The celebrity guests for Grayson Perry’s new art show have been announced (Brera/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The celebrity guests for Grayson Perry’s new art show have been announced (Brera/PA)

The series will feature guests from the world of art and entertainment, with comedian Joe Lycett appearing in the first instalment, which has the theme of portraits.

Artist Chantal Joffe will also take part. Hill will join Perry for the second episode, which has the theme of animals. Painter Maggi Hambling will speak about her creative process.

Fantasy-themed episode three features renowned sculptor Sir Antony, whose works include the Angel Of The North, and the actress Jessica Hynes, best known for sitcom Spaced.

And the fourth episode, which has the theme of “view from my window,” will involve Reeves and visual artist Tacita Dean.

Themes and guests for episodes five and six will be revealed at a later date, Channel 4 said.

The series will culminate with artwork made in isolation from both viewers and celebrities, which will form the basis of a Perry exhibition chronicling Britain’s mood and creativeness in isolation.

Grayson’s Art Club begins on Monday April 27 at 8pm on Channel 4.

PA Media