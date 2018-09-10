Celebrity Big Brother is coming to an end on Monday night as one of the remaining contestants is crowned during the live final.

Celebrity Big Brother winner to be crowned in series finale

Psychic Sally Morgan, US star Kirstie Alley, Love Islander Gabby Allen, soap star Ryan Thomas, former trader Mick Leeson and TV personality Dan Osborne are all battling it out to win the Channel 5 reality series.

The bookmakers’ favourite is Thomas, who was at the centre of the Roxanne Pallett “punch” scandal.

When she was in the house the actress accused Thomas of deliberately hurting her with a punch, which viewers defended as play-fighting.

Kirstie Alley (Ian West/PA)

After walking out, she apologised and said she had made “a massive, horrible mistake”.

On Saturday, Ladbrokes said Thomas had odds of 1/2, with American actress Alley at 2/1.

Coral has Thomas as odds on at 2-5.

The Celebrity Big Brother final, hosted by Emma Willis, is on Channel 5 at 9pm.

Press Association