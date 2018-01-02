Celebrity Big Brother returning with all-female house

Celebrity Big Brother is returning to television screens with a new line-up consisting of only female stars.

This year’s series of the Channel 5 show marks the centenary of women receiving the right to vote in the UK.

So far it has been revealed that journalist Rachel Johnson, sister of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, will be among those to be welcomed into the house by returning presenter Emma Willis. We can confirm that journalist @RachelSJohnson will be one of the female Celebrity Big Brother housemates entering the House live at 9pm, Tuesday 2nd January on @channel5_tv! #CBB 👁💯🎉 pic.twitter.com/RSHbRgAxzq — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) December 24, 2017 Her reality TV show stint come just weeks after the pair’s father, Stanley, took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The new series will see the women “take part in a series of entertaining tasks and hidden experiments which will test their – and our – assumptions, challenge gender stereotypes and reveal fascinating truths about what it is to be a woman – and man – in the 21st century”. Channel 5 has said male contestants will enter later on.

The creators of the show recently showed off an elegant revamp of the Big Brother house, including a sauna, a log-burning fire, and a bathroom looking out over the garden. The new Celebrity Big Brother house includes a sauna (Channel 5) There will also be luxurious double beds and an outdoor seating area with fairy lights and furry blankets.

Regular spin off Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side will also be back, hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal. :: Celebrity Big Brother 2017 will broadcast at 9pm on Channel 5 on Tuesday.

Press Association