Celebrities who have attempted DIY haircuts during quarantine

David Beckham, Pink and Taron Egerton are among the stars to have cut their own hair during lockdown (Ian West/Joe Giddens/PA)

Celebrities are just like us, as the saying goes.

While the saying is largely rubbish, quarantine has levelled the playing field in one area – hair.

The rich and famous have had to take matters into their own hands amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut beauty salons and forced barbers to isolate.

Here are some of the celebrities who have attempted DIY haircuts during lockdown:

David Beckham



The former England captain is renowned for his ever-changing hairstyles, so it should have perhaps come as no surprise to see him shave his head.

Beckham, no stranger to a buzzcut, debuted the look on Instagram earlier this month.

“Just had to be done,” the 44-year-old, captioned the post.

Taron Egerton

https://www.instagram.com/p/B68s56mlMdy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link



Rocketman star Egerton shaved his head to raise money for NHS Wales.

The Golden Globe-winning star jokingly told Wales Online the reason for the cut was “not being able to see my barber for a potentially quite a long time.”

Egerton has previously admitted he feared his hairline would not recover from having to shave it to copy Sir Elton John’s balding look for Rocketman.

Mark Wright



The former Towie star is another to have braved the shave.

Wright, 33, shared a selfie to Instagram revealing his new, shorter look.

“Isolation made me do it!” he said.

Emily Maitlis

Yes, I did used to work in a hairdressers.

No, I didnât learn to use clippers.

Yes, he did ask me to help with this against all my better instincts

No, we are not currently talking ... pic.twitter.com/TibA2j6ON0 — emily m (@maitlis) April 14, 2020

The Newsnight presenter had a botched attempt at cutting her husband Mark Gwynne’s hair, leaving him with a jagged crop of hair at the back of his head.

Maitlis tweeted a picture of the mishap, admitting that while she used to work for a hairdresses, she did not learn how to use clippers.

She added: “Yes, he did ask me to help with this against all my better instincts. No, we are not currently talking.”

Pink

The pop star and her family have embraced the DIY hair trend while in lockdown, after the singer and her son recovered from Covid-19.

Pink showed off the results of her self-inflicted cut on Instagram, revealing the untidy sides of her head where she had attempted to trim with a razor.

And she urged others to get involved, saying: “Stay safe. Stay home. Cut your own hair! Screw it.”

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, later followed in his wife’s footsteps and revealed he had shaved the top of his head while leaving the sides untouched.

Miley Cyrus

The 27-year-old singer admitted to being disappointed at the result of her haircut, after she took a pair of scissors to her fringe.

She showed the uneven finished product to fans on Instagram and compared herself to the mullet-sporting star of Netflix docu-series Tiger King, Joe Exotic.

Fans comforted Cyrus with the fact her hair would grow back.

Blake Shelton

Another star sporting a mullet – though this time intentionally – is country music star Shelton.

He told fans he was growing the mullet “as a symbol of hope” amid the coronavirus crisis.

Shelton has been enlisting the help of long-term partner Gwen Stefani to keep it looking trim. Stefani took a razor to his head during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show.

Tallulah Willis

Tallulah roped in famous father Bruce Willis to give her a buzzcut while in quarantine.

Bruce is isolating with ex-wife Demi Moore, 57, and their daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28 and Tallulah, 26.

Tallulah showed off the results of Bruce’s trim on Instagram.

