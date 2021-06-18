Celebrities react to ‘tight’ Euro 2020 draw between England and Scotland

Celebrities have reacted to the “tight” Euro 2020 game between England and Scotland.

A number of famous faces including Lorraine Kelly, Melanie C, Piers Morgan and Iain Stirling were at Wembley to watch the two home nations play out a goalless draw in the group stage match.

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan criticised England’s performance after the derby.

During the game he also shared a video on Twitter from his son Spencer, who was sitting near him in the stadium.

Alongside the clip, which showed Morgan standing in the crowd with his arms aloft, Spencer wrote: “They will let literally anyone in here.”

Scottish television presenter Kelly also attended the game with singer Melanie C.

Kelly tweeted: “25 yrs since @England v @ScotlandNT met at EURO 96.

“What a game and loving the passion from the fans! @MelanieCmusic and I so proud of our teams.”

Well done Scotland 👏, you played brilliantly. England, you could do better. Great to share the points and enjoy the banter with @reallorraine💙 #RivalsReUnited @bookingcom #engsco pic.twitter.com/J6001BHWqj — Mel C / Melanie C (@MelanieCmusic) June 18, 2021

After the game Melanie C, who was supporting England, tweeted: “Well done Scotland , you played brilliantly. England, you could do better. Great to share the points and enjoy the banter with @reallorraine.”

Love Island presenter Stirling was also at Wembley to watch the game.

He called Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour “the best player on the pitch” after incorrectly predicting Scotland, who he was supporting, would win the game 4-0.

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston, who was supporting Scotland, congratulated his team after the game.

After the game he tweeted: “Not often I say this but STV can we switch to the English pundits please? must be tough for the tournament favourites to draw at home to a championship side I think we were called.”

#AD That was tight! Not the ideal result for either side. But so good to have football back in front of the fans! Well played @NathanEvanss! #RivalsReUnited @Bookingcom #EURO2020 #ENGSCO pic.twitter.com/1HwHZsdEP6 — Mark Wright (@MarkWright_) June 18, 2021

Reality star and former Crawley player Mark Wright also watched the game at Wembley.

After the match, he tweeted: “That was tight! Not the ideal result for either side. But so good to have football back in front of the fans!”