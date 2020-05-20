Celebrities including Olly Murs and Rochelle Humes make the most of the sunshine

Celebrities including Olly Murs, Rochelle Humes, Frankie Bridge and Piers Morgan have shared images of themselves enjoying the sunshine after the UK recorded its hottest day of the year so far.

The Voice judge Murs shared a series of videos of him and girlfriend Amelia Tank jumping into a swimming pool on Wednesday as temperatures hit 27C.

The pair spelt out the word “love” by leaping into the water in the shape of letters.

Singer Bridge shared footage of her children playing in the garden as she jokingly labelled herself “teacher of the year”.

“This is what homeschooling today looks like. F*** it!” she wrote on Instagram.

Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan shared a photo of him reuniting with his son, who he said he had not seen for three months.

He wrote on Instagram: “Nice to see you again son, albeit from two metres.”

Singer and TV presenter Humes shared a photo of her daughter celebrating her birthday in the garden.

She said that her daughter had “the best day ever” and “is sleeping outside tonight”.

PA Media