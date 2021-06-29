Celebrities hail England’s ‘amazing’ Euro 2020 victory over Germany

Ed Sheeran, David Beckham, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, together with Prince George, at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Celebrities have hailed England’s momentous 2-0 victory over Germany at Euro 2020.

The Three Lions – cheered on by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, David Beckham and Ed Sheeran in the stands at Wembley – knocked out their old foes with second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

The barnstorming victory booked England’s place in the quarter-finals, where they will play either Sweden or Ukraine on Saturday.

Expand Close The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with son Prince George were joined by stars including Ed Sheeran and David Beckham at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA) / Facebook

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with son Prince George were joined by stars including Ed Sheeran and David Beckham at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Following the win, celebrities shared their delight on social media.

Piers Morgan tweeted: “My God … it really might be coming home.”

The former Good Morning Britain host also shared a picture from Gareth Southgate’s penalty miss at Euro 96 at Wembley against Germany and contrasted it to a joyous snap of the England manager from Tuesday’s match.

“Redemption,” he wrote.

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner – who famously sang England anthem Three Lions – were also at Wembley and belted out the song alongside the other joyous supporters.

After the game, Baddiel shared a beaming picture alongside Olympic hero Mo Farah and wrote: “Might be coming home a bit faster with this lovely fellow on hand.”

A tweet from Ant and Dec’s official account read: “This … is … AMAZING!!! A.”

Former England captain Wayne Rooney wrote on Instagram: “Get in. Come on @england. Well done lads.”

Chart-topping rapper Stormzy was spotted celebrating the win with friends at BOXPARK Croydon.

Expand Close England fan and rapper Stormzy celebrated England’s win at BOXPARK in Croydon (PA) / Facebook

England fan and rapper Stormzy celebrated England's win at BOXPARK in Croydon (PA)

The hip hop star was jubilant while toasting the performance in his England shirt.

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner said: “Come on England! Well done.”

Comedian John Bishop tweeted: “Well that was satisfying … ”

Well done @England!



Weâre all behind you â bring it home! pic.twitter.com/7rPnp0xrKu — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared a picture showing him celebrating Kane’s decisive goal.

He wrote: “Well done @England! We’re all behind you – bring it home!”

Following the Germany result, bookmakers Coral made England 2-1 favourites to win the tournament, cutting the Three Lions from 9-2.