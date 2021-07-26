Celebrities congratulate Tom Daley and Matty Lee on Olympic gold win

Celebrities and sports personalities have sent their congratulations to Tom Daley and Matty Lee on winning Olympic diving gold medals (Adam Davy/PA)

Judge Rinder, Leslie Jordan and Jessica Ennis-Hill are among the celebrities and sports personalities who have congratulated Tom Daley and Matty Lee on winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The British pair beat off China’s Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen in the men’s synchronised 10 metre platform dive to achieve Daley’s first gold medal after four Olympics.

Daley’s husband, writer and director Dustin Lance Black, who has a three-year-old son with the Olympic diver, wrote on Twitter: “No words! So so many tears!

“@TomDaley1994 you’re an OLYMPIC CHAMPION! Congratulations Tom and @MattyLee!”

TV Judge Robert Rinder also added his congratulations on Twitter, writing: “Courage doesn’t always roar.

“Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying ‘I will try again tomorrow.’ Tom Daley.

“Olympic Gold Medalist. Dad. Legend. ⁦@TomDaley1994 #legend”

Sports stars were also among those congratulating the duo on social media.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, who was the Heptathlon Champion in the London Olympics, commented on an Instagram post by Daley, writing “incredible to watch! So happy for you both”, while Olympic gold-winning GB swimmer Adam Peaty added “history made boys”.

American actor and writer Leslie Jordan wrote: “Congratulations boys. Way to go” with a heart emoji.

Zoe Sugg, better known as YouTuber and businesswomen Zoella, added: “Congratulations Tom!!! So incredibly happy for you, very very inspiring xxxx”

Daley said in his post-win press conference: “I feel incredibly proud to say I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.”

Sports broadcaster Gary Lineker retweeted a video of the statement and wrote: “Absolute inspiration to so many. Well said and well played @TomDaley1994”.

Screenwriter Russell T Davies posted a photo of the diving duo on Instagram with the comment “best in the world”, followed by a heart and medal emoji.

Comedian and actress Jenny Eclair, who appeared in ITV reality diving show Splash! in 2014, tweeted: “Years ago I did that mad ‘celebrity’ diving show ‘Splash’ and Tom Daley actually took the time to do a bit poolside coaching / chatting – he was limitlessly charming / utterly adorable / beyond handsome and totally deserving of all the medals“.