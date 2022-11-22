Celebrities’ chants turn to screams during latest I’m A Celebrity trial

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 contestants (ITV)

Chants from Culture Club star Boy George, comedian Seann Walsh and former rugby player Mike Tindall turned to screams during the latest trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The trio volunteered to take part in the challenge titled Grot Yoga, which saw them having to endure various yoga positions for a minute each, while an assortment of grot was thrown over them.

In a preview of Tuesday’s episode, the celebrities got themselves into the “burrowing cockroach” position while sitting in what appeared to be a row of plant pots.

All three campmates began chanting a mantra, of the type Boy George has been practising throughout his time in the jungle.

After hitting a gong to signal the start of the trial, co-host Declan Donnelly said: “Just the chant, Seann – that’s more of a scream.

“Offal in there with Mike and Seann… George has rotten fruit and veg, as he’s a vegetarian.”

The fourth celebrity to leave the jungle was expected to be announced at the end of Tuesday’s episode, following the departure of Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver on Monday.

The soap actress became the third celebrity to be eliminated from the ITV reality show, following in the footsteps of Loose Women star Charlene White and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas.

In her first interview since leaving the Australian camp, the 59-year-old told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that she had not planned on sharing her adoption story with her fellow campmates.

The actress, who has played Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street since 2000, said: “I have been quite private.

“I have never spoken about that out of respect for everyone but I felt so comfortable in there with those people and (sisters) Emma and Kate, my brother and my mum said: ‘Say whatever you feel, what you’re happy to feel,’ so I did.

“I think the one thing the world will realise about me is I don’t have a filter. You completely forget that the cameras are there.”

During her time on the show, Cleaver told her fellow campmates how a chance encounter at a theatre led to a “lucky” reconciliation with her birth mother.

She had explained that when she was in her early twenties she was at drama school and the Royal Exchange in Manchester were looking for “tiny parts” for the theatre production of Oedipus.

After walking in on the first day, an actor said: “Oh my god, she’s the absolute double of my wife when I met her,” before asking Cleaver for her date of birth.

Cleaver said he then asked where she was born before ringing his wife to say: “I’ve found her.”

In the jungle, Cleaver said her birth mother had her at the age of 16 or 17, before adding that she grew up in a very loving family and her mother and birth mother have been for dinner and have kept in touch.

During her TV interview, Cleaver added that living in the jungle was a “hard slog”.

She said: “You are literally looking at the sun and trying to figure out what time of day it is and where the sun is in the sky.

“You’ve lost all track of time, you’re sleep-deprived, you don’t know what time you’re going to bed, you don’t know what time you’re getting up so it’s very disorientating and I don’t think you realise that when you watch the show.

“I mean I’ve watched the show from the beginning, I’ve been the best armchair critic there could be, but until you’re actually in there, it’s hard, it’s a really hard slog.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV.