CBeebies announces 2021 Christmas show

CBeebies has announced The Night Before Christmas as its Christmas show for 2021

The festive performance will be recorded at the Theatre Royal Plymouth in October, in front of a local audience, and will air on the BBC children’s channel on Saturday December 11.

According to the broadcaster, the show will feature “festive music, stunning dance performances and a star cast of CBeebies presenters and on-screen talent”.

The story will follow the adventures of Holly and her brother Jack on Christmas Eve as they send their wishes to Father Christmas.

However, their wishes are stolen by the mischievous Wish Taker, prompting Holly to set off in search of them in a bid to ensure they arrive to Father Christmas in time for Christmas day.

The CBeebies Christmas show was written by Nathan Cockerhill and composers Banks and Wag have provided the music.

It will also air in cinemas across the UK and Ireland with additional content.