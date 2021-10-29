Cavan pupils produce ‘spooktacular’ music video for Thriller (and it’s brilliant)

Pupils from a Cavan primary school have produced a spooktacular video to the music of Michael Jackson’s hit Thriller.

With the help of the Arts Council and staff at the school, pupils from St Clare’s National School in Ballyjamesduff created the dance video, which includes their own choreographed routine.

The video can be viewed on the school's social media channels and features the kids dressed up as zombies in their school uniforms.

Over 200 children from 3rd to 6th class took part in the project.

The video was commissioned in collaboration with the Arts Council as part of the Creative Schools programme.

It ends with super-spooky shot of a man spinning on a chair as he laughs maniacally.

That man is the school’s principal Karl McCartin, who said the Creative Schools initiative has promoted the principles of inclusivity in the St Clare’s community.

“We’ve been a Creative School since 2019 and it’s a two-year programme. With Covid, we had been limited in what we could do but with the easing of restrictions we decided to either go hard or go home. The video tells its own tale, it turned out brilliant.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for the kids to let their hair down and enjoy it. This was something that every one of them could be involved in and they all really enjoyed it,” he said.

Mr McCartin said the despite Thriller being over 30 years old, a lot of the children were familiar with it.

“When we played the song there was recognition from a lot of the children. It’s Michael Jackson, it’s just a classic. We wanted something that was a classic but also something that had a good rhythm, beat and pulse.

“Children just love dance and they love music. They were at home with it,” he said.