Cathy Belton on acting, marriage and her role models

Cathy Belton is an actor renowned for her powerful performances on stage, screen and radio. Well-known as Patricia Hennessy in the TV crime drama Red Rock, she is about to do her first live-streamed play, The Approach. She lives in Dublin with husband Brian.

What were you like as a little girl growing up in Renmore in Co Galway?

I was quite shy with a wild imagination. I was constantly dreaming [up] new worlds down the fields at the back of my granny’s house. I created theatres and I have a clear memory of rugs on the clothesline opening many shows. Neighbours used to come in to watch them.

You have a younger sister. Did being the elder sister make you the responsible one?

Being the elder meant that I had to chip down the boundaries for her, so I was the pioneer. It allowed me to have sufficient independence and life skills that I was happy to set out at 17 and move to Dublin.

You got married three years ago. Did marriage change you?

It has fulfilled me. I’ve met my best pal and my lover and it has made me content.

What drives you?

As an actress, I have a passion to tell stories. When we gather to make a play or a film, I hope that, in some way, people’s lives have been transformed by them.

Tell us about The Approach

It’s about three women — two sisters and a friend — and three conversations that happen over several years, and there’s a mystery in it. Derbhle Crotty and Aisling O’Sullivan are in it with me, and Mark O’Rowe wrote it especially for us. That’s one of the greatest gifts any playwright has given me. It will be live-streamed. I’ve never done this before and I’m excited and nicely terrified.

How did Covid-19 affect you?

I was in the middle of rehearsals with Little Foxes at the Gate. It was looking like a busy year and then I lost most of my work. I missed not being able to work but then your priorities change. I was blessed that my family and friends were safe. I’ve been surprised by my own resilience. I got the PUP payment and I commend the Government because that payment happened so fast. And if you did get any work, you could sign off and on very fast. I was lucky to be part of Dear Ireland at the Abbey and I set up a little microphone in our cloakroom here and did some readings. I also learned how to bake. I walked and talked with my friends. With my job, I’m away a lot, so I cherished the quality time with Brian. And our cocker spaniel Daisy had the best year of her life.

Choose three words to describe yourself

Loyal, curious and, I hope, good craic.

Are you a glass half-full person?

Yes, but I’m realistic. There were times when it was very empty for artists. It was so bleak but you had to keep the faith.

What are you reading?

Memoirs of a Reluctant German by Iris M Taylor is an amazing story. She was born in Hamburg, lived a full life and finished her memoir over lockdown.

What are you listening to?

The Tommy and Hector podcast with Laura Blewitt. It is joyous.

What are you watching?

The Night Of is a thriller set in New York. It is dark and so well written.

Who are your role models and why?

My parents. My dad was kind and had massive compassion. And my mother came from a great family of storytellers. She loved the theatre and, when I was old enough to sit still, she brought me to see shows. That’s where I got the bug. After my dad died, she started art classes and has turned into a great artist. I’ve great admiration for anybody who just gets on with it.

Best advice you ever got?

Do the best you can to the best of your ability and be kind.

Best advice you give?

Follow your bliss. Life is too short.

What do you do for laughs?

My husband makes me laugh a lot and I love hanging out with my nephews, hearing the stories they won’t tell their parents.





‘The Approach’ by Mark O’Rowe, presented by Landmark Productions, will be live streamed on January 21, 23, 24, log on to projectartscentre.ie

