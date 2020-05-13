Catherine Tyldesley thanks NHS as mother leaves hospital after ‘horrendous’ week

Catherine Tyldesley has thanked the NHS after her mother underwent emergency surgery at the same hospital where her grandfather is being treated for coronavirus symptoms.

The ex-Coronation Street actress and former Strictly contestant, 36, said her mother had been admitted to intensive care at the Salford Royal Hospital in Greater Manchester on Friday.

She described the news that her mother could return home on Wednesday as “miraculous”, and said she had never felt “more gratitude” in her life.

Tyldesley said on Instagram: “It’s been a horrendous 6 Days. Mum was admitted to ICU on Friday night, needing emergency surgery. The worry was like nothing I’ve ever known.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my never ending gratitude to our #NHS and to #SalfordRoyal Hospital. The doctors worked around the clock to treat my mum swiftly and keep her protected from#covid19 at all times.

“In the six days she spent in ICU she witnessed heartbreak and miracles. Each time I spoke to her describing the medical staff as ‘angels’. My mum has spent a week of her life with the greatest of heroes.

“Today I received the miraculous news that I could take her home. I’ve never felt more Gratitude in my life.”

She also shared a photo of two hands wearing surgical gloves and clasped together.

Tyldesley’s grandfather is being treated at the same hospital for suspected coronavirus.

In a video on Instagram last month, she said her grandfather had been put on a ventilator after becoming “really poorly” over a number of weeks.

Tyldesley’s post continued: “My grandad still fights for his life in the very same hospital. Unable to see him is heartbreaking, but knowing he is surrounded by ‘earth angels’ is reassuring.”

Tyldesley said she would continue to share a round of applause for NHS and care workers on the front line of the pandemic each Thursday.

The star spent seven years, from 2011 to 2018, in Coronation Street as the feisty barmaid Eva Price.

