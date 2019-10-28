Catherine Tyldesley compares Strictly exit to a divorce
The actress said she felt ‘blessed’ to have danced with Johannes Radebe.
Catherine Tyldesley has said her Strictly Come Dancing exit was like a “divorce”.
The former Coronation Street star and her professional partner Johannes Radebe were eliminated on Sunday after a dance-off against Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, in a decision which some viewers branded “ridiculous”.
Speaking on spin-off It Takes Two, the actress said she was “gutted” to have got the boot but that the best thing to have come out of the experience was her friendship with Radebe.
“I feel like I have gone through a divorce and I’ve got custody of Jo Jo,” she said.
Tyldesley said she felt “so blessed” to have been partnered with Radebe and that they would be friends for life.
“I feel like such a winner to have this guy and that is what matters,” she said.
The star said the dancer was “one of the best people I’ve ever met inside and out”.
Tyldesley said it had been her toughest week and that the cha cha was “evil”.
View this post on Instagram
My husband @tompitfield7 took this picture when we had a good cry afterwards. Tears of joy and appreciation for each other. I love this man so much. WHAT a journey!! Thankyou all for your messages, your love and support. Thankyou Bbc for this opportunity. When I started my #Strictly journey my confidence was low. My belief in what I could achieve on the show was extremely low. The expectations on my humble body - beyond low. What @johannesradebe gave me was priceless Confidence ,Belief, Love- and Laughter beyond words! This man is a gift to the world. If there were more people like him the world would be spectacular (with shed loads of #Sas!) He taught me how to walk in high heels, he taught me how to ‘own it’... he taught me to love and appreciate what my body could achieve. I’m often low on body confidence- but I’m so proud of the limits that I’ve thoroughly pushed on this wonderful journey. I did it for me. I also did it for the hundreds of mums out there who felt they’d lost a little bit of themselves, the women out there who’d become negative about their body. The women who found it hard to look in the mirror and love what they saw. I’m proud of my body and my mind for getting me through this wonderful but incredibly tough experience. Push your limits ladies and be grateful for everything you’re wonderful body can achieve. ‘Dance like NOBODY is watching’
“It’s frustrating because I think if we’d have had a ballroom number, or if we had had the waltz or something like that, it would have been different,” she said.
“But it is what it is and I did really struggle with that dance.”
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.
PA Media