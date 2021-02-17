Casting announcement made for TV adaptation of Conversations With Friends

Joe Alwyn has been cast in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations With Friends.

The Harriet star, 29 – who has also co-written songs with his girlfriend Taylor Swift – will play actor Nick in the drama.

The series is being made by the producers of Normal People, the hit series based on another of Rooney’s books.

The cast of @BBCThreeâs #ConversationsWithFriends, based on Sally Rooneyâs debut novel & by the producers of #NormalPeople, is announced!#AlisonOliver is Frances, a 21 year-old college student navigating a series of relationships, forcing her to confront her own vulnerabilities pic.twitter.com/7gZX2VT5JE — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 17, 2021

Conversations With Friends follows Frances, a 21-year-old student, who will be played by Alison Oliver, as she navigates a series of relationships.

American Honey star Sasha Lane will play her best friend Bobbi, while Girls actress Jemima Kirke will play Melissa, an older writer who becomes fascinated by the pair.

Filming will take place later this year in Dublin and Belfast, as well other locations.

Lenny Abrahamson, executive producer and director, said: “I feel so excited to be collaborating with four such superb actors to bring Sally’s brilliant novel to the screen.

“Over the last few months it has been a privilege to work alongside Element Pictures and our extraordinary team of writers to get the scripts to a point where we all feel so excited to start shooting.

“I’ll be joined by a world class crew (many of whom worked on Normal People) and supporting cast and I’m particularly happy to have Leanne Welham come on board.

“I’ve been an admirer of her work for a long time and I have no doubt she will bring great skill and subtlety to the episodes she directs.”

The series will air on BBC Three and the Hulu streaming service.

Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama, said: “Lenny’s deep affinity for Sally’s writing and talent for finding actors to bring her fictional creations to life played a huge part in bringing Normal People so successfully to screen.

“In casting Alison, Sasha, Joe and Jemima, that same flair and instinct is in evidence and we can’t wait to see how they will bring Frances, Bobbi, Nick and Melissa to life.”

Conversations With Friends, which was Rooney’s debut novel, was published in 2017.

