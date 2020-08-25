Carrie Gracie leaves the BBC after 33 years

Carrie Gracie has said she is proud to have “fought for a fair workplace” as she announced that she has left the BBC.

The journalist said in a social media post it was “time to do something new” after being at the corporation for 33 years.

She became a figurehead for women at the BBC when she resigned from her position as China editor in January 2018 in protest at pay inequalities at the broadcaster.

#BBC my last day on air. After 33 years, time to do something new. Proud of a few things: told the China story, fought for a fair workplace, gave away the back pay I won, wrote the book. But most of all grateful to audiences and brilliant colleagues. THE BEST. Iâll miss you. X pic.twitter.com/Q5wsU58Xbj — Carrie Gracie (@BBCCarrie) August 25, 2020

The BBC subsequently apologised for underpaying Ms Gracie and reached an agreement over her back pay.

A number of high-profile disputes over equal pay at the corporation followed, including the employment tribunal which found Newswatch presenter Samira Ahmed should have been paid the same as colleague Jeremy Vine for similar work.

On Tuesday Gracie said on Twitter that she has had her last day on air.

“After 33 years, time to do something new,” she wrote.

“Proud of a few things: told the China story, fought for a fair workplace, gave away the back pay I won, wrote the book.

Expand Close (Dominic Lipinski/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“But most of all grateful to audiences and brilliant colleagues.”

A number of Gracie’s BBC colleagues and broadcasters paid tribute to her after she announced her departure.

Evan Davis tweeted: “What a fantastic three decades Carrie.

“You are a giant, really good luck with the next phase.”

What a fantastic three decades Carrie. You are a giant, really good luck with the next phase. — Evan Davis (@EvanHD) August 25, 2020

Martine Croxall, who presents on the BBC News Channel, said: “I salute you, CG, as a friend and colleague and champion.

“It was a privilege to do battle with you.”

Gracie said in 2018 that she would donate the backdated pay she received from the corporation to gender equality campaigning charity the Fawcett Society.

The money was to be used to set up a fund for women who need legal advice on equal pay claims and to support the organisation’s strategic legal work.

PA Media