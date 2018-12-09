Caroline Flack reveals her battle with depression began after winning Strictly

Caroline Flack has revealed that her battle with depression began after winning Strictly Come Dancing.

The Love Island host, 39, said her "lowest point" came when Bafta host Graham Norton quipped about her panned stint as X Factor host.

She told The Sun that she felt as though her body was "covered" in "clingfilm" the morning after triumphing on Strictly in 2014.

Flack felt "ridiculous" feeling so low after her dancefloor victory but "I couldn't get up and just couldn't pick myself up at all that next year".

She told the newspaper that "anti-depressants helped me get up in the morning" but they also made her "numb".

Flack "came off them after six months, as I realised feeling something was better than feeling nothing at all".

The presenter, who suffered depression for about a year, fought back tears when Baftas host Norton joked about her role, with Olly Murs in 2015, presenting The X Factor.

"I didn't have a plus one, and Graham's first joke was basically, 'There's more chance of Anne Boleyn returning to Wolf Hall'...," she told the newspaper.

"I remember the person next to me touching my arm in sympathy and just trying not to cry.

"I went home pretty much straight after.

"It was really horrible and my lowest point."

She recently hit the headlines over her on-off romance with Andrew Brady and said: "We need to be happy in ourselves before we can be together. "

