Carol McGiffin’s husband says she ‘went mad’ after he lost his wedding ring

Carol McGiffin’s husband Mark Cassidy has revealed the Loose Women star “went mad” after he lost his wedding ring in the sea before Christmas.
The couple met in 2008 at a wrap party for the ITV talk show and were married in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2018.
Speaking to Best magazine, 40-year-old Cassidy revealed that while they were on holiday his wedding band “flew off”, which he thinks was due to losing weight on his new fitness regime.
He said: “I’ve kind of not really been drinking for a few months now, give or take a few exceptions – and I’ve been working out quite a lot and making sure I eat really healthily.
“I think I might have lost weight though – because my wedding ring flew off in the sea when we were on holiday just before Christmas and I lost it. Carol went mad!”
McGiffin, 62, is joining him in focusing on building up their fitness in 2023.
She said: “We’re already both quite healthy, especially with what we eat, and don’t do anything to excess (except rose wine, of course!) – but we’re definitely on a bit of a mission to shape up because last year we were a bit lazy.
“Mark’s already there, really, but he’s going to help me get there – which shouldn’t be difficult, as he is a qualified personal trainer!”
The pair also featured in a fitness shoot for the magazine, which McGiffin said took her back to the 80s when she was a “gym addict”.
However, she admitted she does not have the same stamina now, saying: “I think Mark loves laughing at me being useless at star jumps and things and as much as he tries to get me to do sit-ups, I just can’t do it any more.
“I’m too exhausted! But I won’t give up.”
The TV presenter added that she had always been conscious about her health but it had become even more important as she has grown older.
“If I really splurge at a restaurant one night, for instance, I’ll make sure I’m very careful for the following couple of days,” she said.
Cassidy added: “I’m definitely more aware of how much I’m drinking, how much I’m looking after myself.
“After the last few months of doing that more, I do feel so much better.”
The full interview and photoshoot features in the new issue of Best magazine, on sale now.