Cara Delevingne to front Planet Sex documentary series

Cara Delevingne will put her “mind and body on the line” to front a BBC documentary “exploring the biggest questions in human sexuality”.

The 28-year-old model will be “opening herself up to experiments and demonstrations in the world’s leading sex research labs” for the BBC Three series, which has the working title Planet Sex.

The BBC said the “epic” programme will be a “deeply personal, but also universally relevant series”.

It will “explore and address key questions related to our gender, our sexual orientation, our relationships, the popularity of porn, and more,” it said.

Cara’s charisma, curiosity and lived experience make her the perfect guide to a subject that can be controversial but is always fascinating Jack Bootle, BBC

Delevingne, who identifies as gender fluid, has previously discussed her sexuality.

“The labels for everything bum me out. I hate to label myself,” she previously told Net-A-Porter’s digital magazine PorterEdit.

“I’ve been to so many dinners where people are like ‘So, what are you? L, G, B, T, Q?’

“I’m like ‘Guys, really? This is what we’re talking about?’. I change every day.”

In a statement accompanying the announcement of the new programme, she said: “As someone who struggled for years to understand my sexual identity, I am so excited to be… making a series that could change the views of so many people through honest and personal conversations.

“I can only imagine what having a series like this would have meant to the 14-year-old me who struggled to understand feelings that were seen as non-conventional or different.

“If our series helps one young person have an easier conversation with their parents, we will have achieved one of our many goals in making this series.”

Jack Bootle, BBC head of commissioning science and natural history, said: “We’re in the middle of a new sexual revolution, in which the old rules of gender and sexuality are being rewritten in ways that some find liberating and others confusing.

“Cara’s charisma, curiosity and lived experience make her the perfect guide to a subject that can be controversial but is always fascinating.”

Questions will include “Why are some of us straight and some of us not?”, “Is there even such a thing as straight?”, “Are gender and sexuality independent or intertwined?” and “Why do our sexual tastes vary from person to person and culture to culture?”

Simon Andreae, the show’s executive producer, said: “Cara is an incredibly powerful voice within the LGBTQI+ community, who is well positioned to be able to confront and question some of sex and gender’s most enduring and important mysteries.”

