Caprice returns to Dancing On Ice with new partner

Last week, surprised viewers were told by host Holly Willoughby that Caprice would not be appearing.

ITV later confirmed that the model had split from Gaman and that it was hoped she would be back the following week.

Caprice, 48, did reappear during Sunday night’s instalment of the show, admitting it had been “a tough week” after performing a cheerleading-themed routine with new partner Oscar Peter.

It earned her a mark of 25 out of 40 from judges Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

While she was praised for putting together a performance in such a short amount of time, Barrowman said he wanted to see more speed on the ice and Banjo said the pair needed to work on “neatness”.

In the video played before she skated, Caprice said: “I’ve been out of the game for a week and I feel like I have taken 10 steps back.”

She said she felt she had “a lot to prove”.

The show saw all the remaining contestants – including Maura Higgins, Perri Kiely, Kevin Kilbane and Libby Clegg – take to the ice in front of the judges.

Kiely and his partner Vanessa Bauer wowed the panel with a slick skate to the song Senorita and were awarded a series high of 33.5 out of 40.

Fellow Diversity dancer Banjo said it was “next level”, while Dean said it was “hot hot hot”.

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jess Hatfield were disappointed with a score of 23 for their romantic routine.

The presenter admitted: “The problem is my romance face looks like trapped wind… so we did some work on that.”

“It’s actually been a real challenge,” he said.

One contestant will be eliminated from the competition at the end of the episode.

PA Media