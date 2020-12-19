Camilla to make appearance on Strictly Come Dancing final

The Duchess of Cornwall is to make an appearance on the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Four couples – HRVY and Janette Manrara, Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, and Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez – will compete to lift the glitterball trophy.

Camilla will appear in a pre-recorded clip speaking about the joy of the BBC show, as part of a video compilation of messages from viewers and celebrities.

Strictly hopeful HRVY has said if he wins the competition he will give the trophy to his grandmother.

The 21-year-old singer and social media star, who would be the youngest winner of the show, wowed the judges in the first week, earning a 9 for his jive, and he and Manrara became the first pair ever to earn a perfect score in week six.

Speaking during a webinar ahead of the final, HRVY, whose full name is Harvey Cantwell, said: “On the night of the final it’s my nan and grandad’s 60th diamond jubilee wedding anniversary.

“They have watched every single Strictly, every single show, never missed a show since the beginning. I said to my nan, genuinely, ‘if I win and I get a glitterball you can put it in your house, on your fireplace’.

“What I’d do is I’d take a picture of it with me next to it and I’d have that in my house, but I honestly will give the glitterball to my nan because she loves Strictly so much it would actually make her life.”

Expand Close WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/12/2020 – Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing – TX: 19/12/2020 – Episode: Live show 9 FINAL (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Oti Mabuse, Bill Bailey – (C) BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy BBC / Guy Levy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/12/2020 – Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing – TX: 19/12/2020 – Episode: Live show 9 FINAL (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Oti Mabuse, Bill Bailey – (C) BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy

The couples will perform three dances during the show, two of which they have already done earlier in the competition.

HRVY and Manrara will be performing their talked about week one jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande, and a showdance to Brittany Murphy’s Boogie Wonderland.

They will also reperform their American smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from the musical A Chorus Line.

Expand Close WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/12/2020 – Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing – TX: 19/12/2020 – Episode: Live show 9 FINAL (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Gorka Marquez, Maisie Smith – (C) BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy BBC / Guy Levy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/12/2020 – Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing – TX: 19/12/2020 – Episode: Live show 9 FINAL (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Gorka Marquez, Maisie Smith – (C) BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy

HRVY said: “It would be such an amazing way to end a really bad year. I mean, I did the show because I really wanted to dance and I love the challenge, but now, because we are in the final, we are that close, it’s almost like maybe we could win. So just to lift it and say we did it together…”

Gymnast Louis Smith is currently the youngest champion, having lifted the glitterball trophy in 2012 when he was 23.

This year’s finale will also see the return of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones to the dancefloor.

The couple made history as the show’s first same-sex couple but had to withdraw early after Jones received a positive Covid-19 test result.

Expand Close Strictly couple Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer are hoping to take home the trophy (BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy). BBC / Guy Levy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Strictly couple Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer are hoping to take home the trophy (BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy).

Boxer Adams told BBC Breakfast: “I’m super-excited about this. The finals dance is going to be unbelievable, there’s lifts, there’s passion, it’s a little bit spicy as well – you guys are really in for a show, it’s going to be unbelievable.

“Hopefully it’s going to lift everybody’s spirits because everybody’s been struggling this year with Covid so this is almost like a kick back at Covid.”

This year’s series also saw Anton Du Beke make his debut as a judge.

The finale will include a group dance by the professionals as well as a performance by singer Robbie Williams.

– The Strictly Come Dancing finale airs on BBC One on Saturday December 19 at 6pm.

PA Media