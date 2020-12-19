Camilla praises Strictly Come Dancing for ‘uplifting the nation’

The Duchess of Cornwall praised Strictly Come Dancing for having “uplifted the nation” when she appeared on the show’s final.

Camilla spoke about the joy of the BBC One show, in a pre-recorded clip.

She appeared in a video compilation of messages from viewers, celebrities and key workers.

“I think it’s just lifted our spirits, it’s lifted the whole country’s spirits,” she said.

“I’m very excited, I know who I’ll be voting for.

“I’d like, on behalf of everybody who watches Strictly, to say an enormous thank you to everybody who’s been involved in this production in this particularly difficult year.

“You have given everybody so much pleasure and you’ve uplifted the nation.”

Tess Daly, the show’s co-host, previously said she wanted Camilla to compete on the show.

“She’s a huge fan of Strictly and told us how much she enjoys it,” she told Hello! magazine.

“We’d love to have her on the show.”

PA Media