Calum Best returning to TV with football series for BBC Three

Calum Best is returning to TV screens later this year as cameras follow his debut season as chairman of Dorking Wanderers FC Ladies (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Reality TV personality Calum Best will return to screens in women’s football documentary series Squad Goals.

Best, 41, who found fame on the original series of Love Island in 2005 before appearing on a number of other reality shows, is embarking on his maiden season as chairman of Dorking Wanderers FC Ladies.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Best said: “I see this series as an opportunity to show what grassroots women’s football is all about – the challenges, the hard work and the highs and lows of a team and a club looking to create something special.”

The team’s journey will be filmed for season three of the football documentary series, Squad Goals 3: Dorking Til I Die, which will air later this year.

Although he is embarking on his first season as chairman, Best is already familiar with the world of football thanks to his father, Northern Irish footballer George Best.

As a result of his father’s legacy, attention will be heavily focused on Best as he fights for the team’s reputation and attempts to continue his family’s history of football success.

The Dorking ladies team is only in its second season, but the club is anticipating considerable growth, with a new stadium in the pipeline.

As well as Dorking’s performance on the pitch, the series will follow the players’ personal challenges and sacrifices as they look to battle their way up the football league.

Michael Jochnowitz, commissioning editor, BBC popular factual and factual entertainment, said: “In the year of the Euros, the women’s game has never been bigger, and Squad Goals is fast establishing itself as a really important brand for us. And so a football series with the mythical Best name attached? It was a no-brainer.”

The series will launch in the UK on BBC Three later this year as the channel returns to linear scheduling nearly six years after going online-only.