Calum Best and Tamer Hassan take delivery of PPE airdrop for front line staff

Reality TV star Calum Best and actor Tamer Hassan have helped take delivery of £30,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff.

The son of the late football star George Best and the Football Factory actor helped unload boxes from a plane at Robin Hood Airport in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, on Thursday.

They are both working with the Mask Our Heroes charity, which was set up by entrepreneur Matthew McGahan to help supply frontline staff with PPE.

Calum Best and Tamer Hassan help to unload boxes of PPE (Danny Lawson/PA)

Calum Best and Tamer Hassan help to unload boxes of PPE (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr McGahan created the initiative after his father Alan died with Covid-19 in March.

The charity has so far delivered 70,000 pieces of equipment to over 50 different hospitals, care homes, hospices and frontline services across the UK.

All its PPE is validated and approved by European or North American governments.

The pair pose for photographs (Danny Lawson/PA)

The pair pose for photographs (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hassan, whose daughter Belle appeared on ITV’s Love Island, has been personally delivering supplies to hospitals around the UK.

McGahan has also started the “upside-down challenge” on social media to raise awareness of his charity.

The challenge has seen people posting photos of themselves upside-down, with Hassan and footballer Jimmy Bullard among those taking part.

The pair at Robin Hood Airport in Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

The pair at Robin Hood Airport in Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

Donations to Mask Our Heroes can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/katsv3-mask-our-heroes

PA Media