Caitlyn Jenner praises ‘at peace’ Meghan for Ellen interview

Caitlyn Jenner has praised the Duchess of Sussex for her interview with Ellen DeGeneres, saying she was “so much more real and at peace with herself”.

Meghan sat down with the chat show host for an in-studio interview in Los Angeles, where she shared personal anecdotes about son Archie and daughter Lilibet, as well as her life in California with Harry.

She told of how Archie “loves being a big brother” to his baby sister and shared a picture of the two-year-old feeding chickens while wearing yellow wellies in their home in Montecito, California.

Meghan’s appearance on Ellen comes eight months after the Sussexes’ controversial sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, which left the royal family in crisis, and Jenner said she thought the former actress seemed “herself”.

The Duchess of Sussex with Ellen DeGeneres (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros)

The Duchess of Sussex with Ellen DeGeneres (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros)

The former Olympian and reality star told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I didn’t see the whole interview but I saw clips of it.

“I think Meghan is in an extremely difficult position. You know, she’s coming from out here in LA and you know, meets the love of her life and goes back there and and all of a sudden next thing you know, she’s in the royal family.

“I kind of have a royal family here in California (the Kardashian-Jenner clan) but nothing like she’s dealing with.

“To be honest with you, I think it just takes time to see how you fit in.

“I thought she was so much more real and at peace with herself in this interview. I thought it was great for her.

“You go from basically obscurity to the cameras on you every day, everywhere you go, you’re scrutinised, and certainly the media and the rags over there can be very tough on people.

“If you’re not used to that, that’s tough to deal with. But in that interview, I think she was kind of herself and good for her.”

Jenner recently appeared on reality series Big Brother VIP with Meghan’s half-brother Thomas, and Jenner said: “I understand the politics of a family. You’re talking to a professional right here.

Caitlyn Jenner (PA)

Caitlyn Jenner (PA)

“I have so many kids, so many things going on.

“The politics of a family can be very difficult.

“I was down in Australia with Tom doing Big Brother VIP down there, and, like so many families, they’re very difficult.

“Relationships, half-sisters, this, that, people in the family, it’s difficult, and it’s not easy on people.

“I am very fortunate in my family. I pretty much have a good relationship with all of them.

“When you have 10 children, you obviously are closer to some than you are to the others or you spend more time with one than the other. You try to work it out.

“You see it here, it just kind of depends on how life goes. But you have to work at it.

“And you have to spend the time with your family and your kids. Now I’ve got so many kids, grandchildren, it takes work.”