Caitlyn Jenner disappointed family were criticised over I’m A Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner has said she was disappointed by the backlash her famous family faced when none of them flew out to see her on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The US star, who was born Bruce and was an Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete before coming out as a trans woman in her 60s, competed on the latest series of the ITV show.

Viewers were upset when none of the Jenners or Kardashians jetted to Australia to greet her when she was eliminated.

But the reality star, whose daughters include supermodel Kendall and make-up mogul Kylie, told the Daily Mail that she had not invited her relatives to go along.

“My family are very well-known,” said Jenner, 70.

“I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to – they all have businesses and families.

“I was disappointed they were criticised.

“After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologise.”

Kendall Jenner with Caitlyn Jenner (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian, whose mother Kris was married to Jenner when she was Bruce, has previously addressed the backlash by explaining that she and her family were not approached about I’m A Celebrity.

She said on Twitter: “NO ONE from I’m a Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”

