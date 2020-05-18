Caitlyn Jenner among stars sending messages of hope to LGBTQ youth in lockdown

Caitlyn Jenner and Stephen Fry are among the stars sharing messages of hope with members of the LGBTQ community struggling with life in lockdown (PA)

Caitlyn Jenner and Stephen Fry are among the stars sharing messages of hope with members of the LGBTQ community struggling with life in lockdown.

The British LGBT Awards and It Gets Better UK have teamed up for the #InThisTogether campaign which launches on Tuesday.

The project will share charity resources for young LGBTQ people while also asking the public to film their own messages of support.

Expand Close Caitlyn Jenner has sent a message of support to young members of the LGBTQ community struggling with life in lockdown (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Caitlyn Jenner has sent a message of support to young members of the LGBTQ community struggling with life in lockdown (PA)

Jenner and Fry were joined by others including Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, I’m A Celebrity star Adele Roberts and Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in sharing a message.

In a video recorded at her Malibu home, Jenner, one of the most famous trans people in the world, said: “This is a difficult time for everyone, but especially young LGBT+ kids who are locked down right now.

“I just want to say to everybody: stay positive, there is going to be brighter days ahead – I promise you that. This is Caitlyn Jenner from Malibu, California, sending you all, a lot of love.”

Fry, who married husband Elliott Spencer in 2015, recorded his video in his home library, and said: “We will get through this. We have to stay positive, if we can, and look towards brighter days ahead. And there will be brighter days ahead.

“I’m sending love to you all: stay safe, and snug and comfy and cosy, and confident. Lots of love.”

Director Lena Waithe, Westlife star Mark Feehily, BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts and members of the Coronation Street cast also shared videos.

Sarah Garrett, British LGBT Awards founder, said: “Even though lockdown measures have eased a little in England, young LGBT+ people are still facing extreme challenges at home.

“Many are trapped with families who don’t accept who they are, and others feel isolated because they no longer have a network of support around them because of social-distancing measures. #InThisTogether is our way of letting young LGBT+ people know that they are not alone and there are people and organisations available for them to talk to.

“It’s tough at the moment, but The British LGBT Awards and It Gets Better UK want to send a message of hope: things will get better and we’re all in this together.”

PA Media