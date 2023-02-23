B*Witched and Nile Rodgers set to perform at Kaleidoscope this summer

Irish girl group B*Witched and American musician Nile Rodgers will perform at Ireland’s leading family-focused music and arts festival this summer.

Mr Rodgers, alongside his band Chic, will bring their feel-good anthems to Kaleidoscope, the three-day carnival of colour on the grounds of Russborough House, Blessington, Co Wicklow from June 30 to July 2.

The Grammy Award winning songwriter and guitarist previously performed with Chic at Electric Picnic, Glastonbury and Coachella. He will take to the stage on Sunday.

On Friday, B*Witched will take to the stage followed by English singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner and Dublin native Gavin James.

Rock band Fun Lovin’ Criminals will bring their blend of cinematic hip-hop, rock ‘n’ roll, blues-jazz and Latin-soul to the stage on Sunday, while festival favourites the Dublin Gospel Choir will be back in action and looking for families to join their Kaleidoscope Choir.

Organisers said the festival is “kitted out to cater for each and every member of the modern Irish family”.

“Kaleidoscope offers family moments and memories at every turn, whether that’s boogeying in your buggy at the main stage, jumping for joy on the world’s biggest bouncy castle, transporting yourself to a land of pure imagination at story time, or close encounters with creepy-crawlies,” they said.

“There’s something for all ages at the festival, plus an expanded food programme for 2023 where adults can enjoy the sumptuous delights on offer and children are allowed – for one weekend only – to play with their food.”

Admission to the festival includes camping, car parking, and offers families participation in a number of workshops, sports and wellness activities from dancing at the Céilí Mór in the Trad Tent to science demonstrations with ‘Mark the Science Guy’.