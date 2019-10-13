Bruno Tonioli is to miss Strictly Come Dancing next week but has assured fans he will be “back firing on all cylinders” when he returns to the judges’ table.

Bruno Tonioli: Alfonso Ribeiro will be more energetic than me on Strictly

The dancer will not be on the BBC competition due to other commitments, with Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro taking his place.

The actor, who played Carlton in the series, was a huge hit after stepping in when Tonioli also missed a week of Strictly last year.

Speaking on Sunday’s results show, Tonioli said: “Alfonso has been briefed and he is going to be even more energetic than me!”

“You are going to have so much trouble, I am telling you,” he joked to fellow judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

“I am coming straight back and I will be back firing on all cylinders.”

Tonioli is also a judge on US show Dancing With The Stars, which Ribeiro won in 2014.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

PA Media