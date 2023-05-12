Bruce Springsteen shares snaps of his visit to Ireland

He looked relaxed and at home in images he posted of his visit to his ancestral village of Rathangan, Co Kildare.

The photos by photographer Rob DeMartin show the singer, affectionately known by his legion of fans around the globe as The Boss, delighted locals when he was spotted in the village last week ahead of his three-night sold-out run at the RDS in Dublin.

Looking very much like a native with his flat cap and casual jeans and jacket, he is seen touring the church and grounds of what appears to be the Church of Ireland demense in Rathangan nestled beside the River Slate.

The photos, posted on his Twitter account this evening, also see him pulling pints at The Burrow Pub in the village where he delighted punters where he sang ‘My Hometown’ , in an apparent nod to his great-great grandmother Anne Garrity who emigrated from the village to the US during the Famine.

He was also spotted at the popular Dublin watering hole The Long Hall that was a regular haunt of the late Phil Lynott.