Brooklyn Peltz Beckham celebrates one year of marriage to ‘gorgeous’ wife Nicola

The son of David and Victoria Beckham married the actress in a Palm Beach ceremony last year.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has celebrated one year of marriage to his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, calling himself “the luckiest person on this earth”.

The 24-year-old son of former England footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, tied the knot with 28-year-old actress Nicola in a Palm Beach ceremony last year.

Brooklyn shared a picture of himself and his wife on Instagram on Sunday, alongside the caption: “1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The pair got engaged in June 2020 and, after twice postponing their wedding due to Covid-19, got married at the home of Nicola’s father in April 2022.

The bride said “I do” in a custom-made Valentino dress and guests at the wedding included tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C.

Nicola commented on the touching post, writing: “I love you soooo much!! this is so cute!!! I love being your wife.”

The Transformers actress also recently shared her hope of starting a family with Brooklyn in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

“I want to have a baby and get right back to work,” she told the magazine last month.