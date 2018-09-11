Entertainment

Wednesday 12 September 2018

Brooklyn Beckham shows off new tattoo similar to father David’s ink

The teenager has several tattoos.

Brooklyn Beckham showed off the new tattoo on Instagram (Ian West/PA)
Brooklyn Beckham showed off the new tattoo on Instagram (Ian West/PA)

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Brooklyn Beckham showed off a new tattoo similar to his father’s inking.

The 19-year-old son of David and Victoria shared a picture of his new ink with his 11.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.

Brooklyn, the couple’s oldest child, has a group of cherubs with flowers in their hands on his chest.

View this post on Instagram

Bloody love it mate xxx @_dr_woo_ 🌷🌷

A post shared by bb🌷 (@brooklynbeckham) on

In the caption he revealed it had been done by celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo, adding: “Bloody love it mate”.

Brooklyn’s former England international footballer father is known for his heavily tattooed body and boasts a similar cherub inking on his chest.

Beckham has Jesus Christ being helped up by two of the winged beings.

Brooklyn, a photographer, has a string of other tattoos. On his stomach he has another cherub while over his heart he has the words ‘mama’s boy’.

He also has ‘Mum’ written in a heart at the top of his left arm and ‘Made in England’ written on his foot.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top