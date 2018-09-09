Entertainment

Sunday 9 September 2018

Brooklyn Beckham introduces the family’s new puppy

Brooklyn said new arrival Fig is his ‘baby’.

Brooklyn Beckham (PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Brooklyn Beckham has shared an adorable photograph of him cuddling his “new baby” – a puppy.

The 19-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham posted the picture of the cute black dog on Instagram.

Meet my new baby 🌷 Fig Beckham

“Meet my new baby Fig Beckham,” he wrote.

Another snap showed Fig sitting on the lawn.

Victoria shared a photograph of Fig and the family’s dog Olive, teasing: “@brooklynbeckham has a new lady in his life.”

