Brooklyn Beckham has shared a video of him and his dad David dancing to Peter Andre together.

Brooklyn and David Beckham dance to Peter Andre together

The clip posted on Instagram shows the pair sitting in front of a roaring fire and bopping along to the track Mysterious Girl.

Football star David looks over at his son as they sway in time to the music, then jokingly puts his hand over Brooklyn’s eyes.

Budding photographer Brooklyn, 20, captioned the post: “Love you dad x.”

Brooklyn is the oldest of David’s children with wife Victoria. The couple are also parents to sons Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, eight.

