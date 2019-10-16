Entertainment

Wednesday 16 October 2019

Brooklyn and David Beckham dance to Peter Andre together

Brooklyn shared the clip on Instagram.

David Beckham (right) and his son Brooklyn (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
By Julia Hunt, PA Entertainment Correspondent

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a video of him and his dad David dancing to Peter Andre together.

The clip posted on Instagram shows the pair sitting in front of a roaring fire and bopping along to the track Mysterious Girl.

Love you dad x

Football star David looks over at his son as they sway in time to the music, then jokingly puts his hand over Brooklyn’s eyes.

Budding photographer Brooklyn, 20, captioned the post: “Love you dad x.”

Brooklyn is the oldest of David’s children with wife Victoria. The couple are also parents to sons Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, eight.

