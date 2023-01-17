Brooke Scullion has hailed Dr Marie Cassidy as her “ride or die” pal on RTÉ’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and said they hit the town after making their nerve-wreaking debut on the show last week.

The Eurovision singer (23), who has become one of the hot favourites to win the show, has spoken about forming a bond with the former State Pathologist on the hit Sunday night programme.

“Marie is my woman, she is unbelievable. She’s my ride or die - I'm not even joking. We went out last week and no-one else went out. It was just me and her,” she said.

The unlikely pals were joined by members of their family who had travelled to the Font Hill studios to cheer them on as they both made their dancing debut.

The Derry native said they all went on to Dublin hotspot 37 Dawson Street which was “buzzing” and they stayed there until 2.30am as they unwound after a tough week.

Scullion has made quite the impression on the show, setting a new record for the opening night show after scoring 25 points from the judges.

Last Sunday saw her performing a flawless quick-step to ‘Love Machine’ with partner Maurizio Benenato, earning her 23 points and putting her on an equal par with fellow competitor Suzanne Jackson.

As contestants face into the first elimination this Sunday, she’s now in a strong position on the leaderboard but said her success is “genuinely down to hard work.”

“The pressure isn’t because of any score, the pressure is solely put on myself,” she said.

“It’s just as a performer, I guess the risk is higher because people expect more. The process that we’ve got is good. We work hard but we also know when to chill.

“I got to enjoy the show last Sunday. I was on eighth last week and I was constantly thinking about my steps and not thinking about the actual people dancing. Whereas I was on first (last Sunday), so I got it over and done with. It was more enjoyable.”

Scullion, who performed ‘That’s Rich’ for Ireland in last year’s Eurovision contest, has a huge following among members of the LGBTQ community. She said it was “so special” to see gay rights campaigner Panti Bliss performing on the show and championing the rights of those in the community.

“I nearly got emotional at Panti’s performance. It meant so much and I could see how people in the crowd were reacting too,” she said.

"Things are changing in Ireland, and I really want to help as much as I can, and I’m just completely blown away by Panti being in this competition. It's just been the best thing that’s happened this year.”

