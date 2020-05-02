Broadway star Nick Cordero taken off ventilator, his wife says

Broadway star Nick Cordero has been taken off a ventilator after undergoing a successful procedure to insert a breathing tube, his wife said (Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

Broadway star Nick Cordero has been taken off a ventilator after undergoing a successful procedure to insert a breathing tube, his wife said.

Tony Award-nominated Cordero was placed in intensive care shortly after being admitted to a Los Angeles hospital in March suffering with coronavirus.

Last month the 41-year-old had his leg amputated due to complications from the illness and he had been on a ventilator after his lungs were left “severely damaged”.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, has been sharing updates with fans on social media and on Friday revealed a tracheostomy tube had been successfully inserted into his neck, allowing him to come off the ventilator.

Kloots said on Instagram: “We have been trying to do this for Nick for so many weeks now and it just kept getting stalled and pushed back because of his health and now he was finally healthy enough today to get the trach and the ventilator is out.

“This is just amazing news because we really needed this to happen to get him off that ventilator. I think he will be feeling better, even subconsciously feeling better.

“I hope this is just a great sign for some good recovery days ahead and for him to wake up and just have that pressure relief from his throat. Thank God.”

Cordero, a father of one, was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after testing positive for Covid-19.

His wife has been leading the #WakeUpNick campaign, which has been backed by several celebrities, including his close friend the actor Zach Braff.

Cordero played a mob soldier in 2014 Broadway show Bullets Over Broadway, for which he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical.

His TV roles include Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

PA Media