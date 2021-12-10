Broadcaster Simon McCoy leaving GB News for ‘personal reasons’

Broadcaster Simon McCoy is leaving GB News for “personal reasons”, a spokesperson for the channel said.

McCoy, 60, will be replaced on the breakfast show by ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes in the new year.

Holmes will be joined on the show by Isabel Webster after breakfast host Kirsty Gallacher confirmed last week that she will be stepping back after discovering a tumour in her ear.

Webster and Holmes, who hosted Sky News’ Sunrise together for a few years, will present a new three-and-a-half hour breakfast show on GB News starting in the new year.

Holmes, 62, said: “I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups and GB News is one of the most exciting yet. It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.

“I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

“To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that’s exactly what GB News is all about.”

McCoy left the BBC earlier this year after nearly 18 years and was one of a number of high-profile figures who joined the new channel.

The anchor man’s reactions and funny asides have gone viral on Twitter many times.

McCoy hit the headlines in the new year when he told viewers there would be a package of the “highlights of 2020”, only for nothing to appear on screen, with the news anchor then saying: “Exactly, it’s farewell 2020.”

He also accidentally began a news report with a refill pack of A4 printer paper in his hands, instead of the usual iPad.

Holmes, alongside his wife, has been a regular fixture on This Morning for 15 years.

Ruth Langsford will continue to work with ITV as an anchor on Loose Women and a member of the This Morning team.