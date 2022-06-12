Britney Spears’ mother Lynne says she is ‘soooo happy’ after singer’s wedding

Britney Spears’s mother Lynne Spears has shared a post about her daughter’s wedding.

Britney and Sam Asghari were married at a ceremony at the singer’s home in Los Angeles last Thursday.

The star told her fans she had been so nervous ahead of the wedding that she “had a panic attack”.

While the wedding was attended by stars such as Madonna and Paris Hilton, Britney’s mother, father Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn are not believed to have been invited, due to relations between them being strained after Britney’s conservatorship battle.

Commenting on one of Britney’s wedding photo posts, that includes one of the singer and Asghari kissing on a balcony, Lynne wrote: “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding!

“And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you.”

Selena Gomez revealed yesterday she felt “so honoured” to be a part of the wedding.

The couple, who have been together since late 2016, tied the knot in Los Angeles in front of 60 guests.

The singer shared Spears’ own post marking the day on Instagram on her Story, writing: “Congrats Britney!! So honoured to have been part of your wedding day. Love you!!”