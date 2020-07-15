British Vogue editor ‘racially profiled’ by security guard at work

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful has said he was racially profiled after being told to “use the loading bay” by a security guard as he entered work.

Mr Enninful, who has been the fashion magazine’s editor-in-chief since 2017, said the incident took place as he walked into his offices on Wednesday.

He said in a Twitter post: “Today I was racially profiled by a security guard whilst entering my work place. As I entered, I was instructed to use the loading bay.

Today I was racially profiled by a security guard whilst entering my work place. As I entered, I was instructed to use the loading bay. Just because our timelines and weekends are returning to normal, we cannot let the world return to how it was. Change needs to happen now. — Edward Enninful OBE (@Edward_Enninful) July 15, 2020

Mr Enninful, who was awarded an OBE in 2016 for his services to diversity in the fashion industry, said Conde Nast, which owns British Vogue, “moved quickly” to dismiss the security guard following the incident.

In an Instagram post to his one million followers, he said: “…It just goes to show that sometimes it doesn’t matter what you’ve achieved in the course of your life: the first thing that some people will judge you on is the colour of your skin.”

PA Media