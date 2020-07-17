British Academy Television Craft Awards winners

Chernobyl was the biggest winner at the British Academy Television Craft Awards after securing wins in seven categories.

It was also a good night for His Dark Materials, which won two awards.

Here is a selection of winners in some of the main categories:

Special award – Nicky Sargent and Vikki Dunn, The Farm Group

Breakthrough talent – Aisling Bea, This Way Up

Aisling Bea was named breakthrough talent (Matt Crossick/PA)

Aisling Bea was named breakthrough talent (Matt Crossick/PA)

Costume design – Odile Dicks-Mireaux, Chernobyl

Director: factual – Arthur Cary, The Last Survivors

Director: fiction – Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Director: multi-camera – Janet Fraser Cook, Glastonbury 2019

Congratulations to Jamie Demetriou, who wins the Writer: Comedy BAFTA for Stath Lets Flats â😂🏆#BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/PVkhKhAdBL — BAFTA (@BAFTA) July 17, 2020

Writer: comedy – Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats

Writer: drama – Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Original music – Hildur Gudnadottir, Chernobyl

PA Media