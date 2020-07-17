British Academy Television Craft Awards winners

| 16.7°C Dublin
Chernobyl was the biggest winner at the British Academy Television Craft Awards after securing wins in seven categories.
It was also a good night for His Dark Materials, which won two awards.
Here is a selection of winners in some of the main categories:
Special award – Nicky Sargent and Vikki Dunn, The Farm Group
Breakthrough talent – Aisling Bea, This Way Up
Costume design – Odile Dicks-Mireaux, Chernobyl
Director: factual – Arthur Cary, The Last Survivors
Director: fiction – Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Director: multi-camera – Janet Fraser Cook, Glastonbury 2019
Writer: comedy – Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats
Writer: drama – Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Original music – Hildur Gudnadottir, Chernobyl
PA Media