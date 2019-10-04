Britain’s Got Talent ultimate champion to be crowned

The ultimate Britain’s Got Talent champion will be crowed later tonight.

The ultimate Britain’s Got Talent champion will be crowed later tonight.

Star acts from the 13 series of the ITV show have competed to prove themselves once more in front of the judges.

They really are the best of the best, and now they're in touching distance of that #BGTChampions trophy 🏆



Who will be victorious? We can't wait to watch our champions perform tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/EkQlhAXsXU — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) October 4, 2019

Favourites have returned to Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, including Stavros Flatley, who received the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell.

Nine other acts remain in contention to be crowned winner of the competition, which will air on ITV at 8.30pm this evening.

Here are the remaining competitors:

Darcey Oake

The dramatic illusionist impressed the judges and viewers at home, who voted him through to the final after his latest stunt.

Bars and Melody

‘Bars’ Devries and Charlie ‘Melody’ Lenehan were signed up to Cowell’s record label Syco after their first appearance in 2014.

Bello and Annaliese Nock

The public voted through the father and son daredevil duo, who stunned the audience while performing on a dangerous spinning contraption.

Paddy and Nico

Paddy the 85-year-old widow wowed David Walliams with her vigorous dancing, and he chose the performers for his golden buzzer pick.

Stavros Flatley

The Irish-Cypriot sensations were hailed by Cowell as being the essence of the Britain’s Got Talent. He sent them through with the golden buzzer.

Twist and Pulse

Alesha Dixon’s golden buzzer pick was the dance duo, who mix the comic with their moves.

Kseniya Simonova

The Ukrainian performer rapidly creates images to tell powerful stories. She moved Amanda Holden to press the golden buzzer and sent her straight to the final.

Alexa Lauenburger

11-year-old Alexa Lauenburger has promised her pooches some dog cake if she wins #BGTChampions Don’t let the dogs down, Superfans! 🐶🍰



Don't miss tomorrow's epic Final 🏆 Saturday 5th October, 8:30pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/sk8da2eiVV — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) October 4, 2019

The young German impressed with her entertaining dog act, which won the approval of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, and was their choice for the golden buzzer.

Mersey Girls

Just young girls when they performer last on Britain’s Got Talent, the dancers have once again earned the acclaim of the audience.

Preacher Lawson

The popular US comedian breezed to the final, and has already competed on the American version of The Champions.

PA Media